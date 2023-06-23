Bulls expect Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of left knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect point guard Lonzo Ball to miss another season because of his left knee injury. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says the Bulls do not expect him back next season. He says it “would be great” if Ball does return in 2023-24. Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had a cartilage transplant in March, his third operation on the knee in a little more than a year. Karnisovas said Ball stopped using crutches last month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.