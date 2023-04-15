Bulls exec Karnisovas all but slams door on total teardown

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives past Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

CHICAGO (AP) — Arturas Karnisovas just about slammed the door on a total teardown for the Chicago Bulls following a disappointing season. The team’s top basketball executive didn’t completely rule out anything. But he made it clear a complete overhaul is “not on our minds.” The Bulls have some big issues to address after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs. They went 40-42 and won a play-in game at Toronto before getting knocked out at Miami on Friday. For a team that came in thinking it was poised to make a jump in the East and a run in the playoffs, the season was a big letdown.

