Bulls center Vucevic misses game against Hawks because of groin and hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls center Nikola Vucevic missed Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of bruised muscles around his left hip and groin, leaving Chicago without two star players. Coach Billy Donovan says Vucevic had an MRI on Tuesday. Donovan was not sure how long the two-time All-Star will be out. Vucevic was hurt trying to defend a dunk by Cleveland’s Max Strus during the Bulls’ loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday. Strus’ right knee struck Vucevic in the groin area. Zach LaVine, meanwhile, started doing some light cutting on Tuesday. He missed his 13th consecutive game because of inflammation in his right foot.

