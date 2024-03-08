Bulls assistant Fleming won’t be disciplined for contact with Jazz’s Collins, Donovan says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming won’t face discipline from the league after he made contact with John Collins in the final seconds of a 119-117 win at Utah on Wednesday night. That’s according to Chicago coach Billy Donovan. The Bulls were in communication with the league office on Thursday, and Donovan said there was no indication Fleming would face a fine or suspension. The altercation involving Fleming nearly cost Chicago the game. Fleming got a technical foul after he appeared to try to hold Collins back and pushed him away, and Collins came at the coach.

