Bullied by Knicks in opener, Mitchell, Cavs look to rebound

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, center, drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Julius Randle, left, and RJ Barrett during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Cammett]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell did all he could in his Cleveland playoff debut. His teammates let him down. Mitchell’s 38-point performance went for naught as the New York Knicks bullied the Cavaliers in a 101-97 win in their series opener. The Cavs were outrebounded 51-38 by the Knicks, who were back at full strength but could be without guard Josh Hart in Game 2 on Tuesday due to a sprained ankle. In the other games, Boston looks to take a 2-0 lead over Atlanta while Phoenix tries to even its series with the Clippers, who won Game 1 on the Suns’ home floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.