Bulldog Hanover is harness racing’s first unanimous top pick

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bulldog Hanover, who last year became the fastest horse in harness racing history, is the sport’s first unanimous selection for Horse of the Year. The award, first presented in 1947, was announced Sunday night. Bella Bellini, a 4-year-old mare, was named Trotter of the Year. Other honorees included Dexter Dunn as Driver of the Year for the fourth consecutive year and Jim Campbell as Trainer of the Year.

