Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad because of injury

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium because of an unspecified injury. The Football Association says the Arsenal forward “reported to St. George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training.” It adds that the 22-year-old Saka has returned to Arsenal “for continued rehabilitation.” Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s lineup, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal which leads the Premier League ahead of a visit to Manchester City on March 31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.