Bukayo Saka misses Arsenal’s season-ending game against Everton with ‘slight muscle issue’

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has been left out of Arsenal’s squad for the season-ending game against Everton because of a “slight muscle issue,” the club said. Arsenal still has a chance to win the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years if it beats Everton and Manchester City drops points against West Ham, but will have to do it without one of its best players. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard started on the wings instead. Full-back Jurrien Timber was on the bench for the first time since tearing his ACL during the first league game of the season.

