Bukayo Saka gets penalty-shootout redemption at Euro 2024, three years after being racially abused

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bukayo Saka dropped to his knees near the center spot and looked to the sky. The rest of England’s players had sprinted toward the goal to celebrate with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Pickford because they were the team’s two headline-grabbers from the penalty shootout from over Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. Saka was alone and happy to savor a moment of redemption. It was the Arsenal winger whose decisive penalty in the European Championship final in 2021 was saved to seal the title for Italy at Wembley Stadium. He and other Black players for England received horrific racial abuse after that game.

