BuildSubmarines.com to be featured on RFK Racing cars after multiyear partnership

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — RFK Racing has announced a multiyear partnership with BlueForge Alliance, the nonprofit integrator for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base program. BuildSubmarines.com will be featured as a primary partner for 10 races across RFK’s two NASCAR Cup Series teams this year and for 18 races per season beginning in 2024. BuildSubmarines.com will make its debut on co-owner and driver Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. It will debut on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford on Labor Day weekend at Darlington.

