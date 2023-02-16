Buie’s late basket lifts Northwestern over No. 14 Indiana

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored the tiebreaking basket with two seconds remaining and Northwestern followed up its first win over a top-ranked team by beating No. 14 Indiana 64-62. After defeating No. 1 Purdue on Sunday, the Wildcats came away with another big victory after the Hoosiers rallied from 19 down at halftime to tie it in the final minute. Northwestern took sole possession of second place in the Big Ten with its program-record fourth win over a ranked opponent this season. The Wildcats hadn’t beaten Top 25 teams in consecutive games since January 2009. And this one sure wasn’t easy in the end. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

