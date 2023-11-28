Buie sparks Northwestern to 89-67 victory over Northern Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half to help Northwestern pull away for an 89-67 victory over Northern Illinois. Buie made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Wildcats (5-1), who trailed 42-41 at halftime. He added seven assists. Matthew Nicholson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ty Berry had 14 points and four steals. Nick Martinelli had 11 points off the bench. Brooks Barnhizer totaled 10 points, eight boards and four assists. Xavier Amos scored a career-high 26 for the Huskies (5-2), who had not lost since a 92-70 setback to Marquette, ranked fifth at the time, to open the season.

