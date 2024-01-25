Buie scores 29 as Northwestern beats No. 10 Illinois 96-91 in overtime

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 29 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 23 and Northwestern beat No. 10 Illinois 96-91 in overtime. The Wildcats scored the first nine points in overtime after Illinois’ Marcus Domask missed a jumper at the end of regulation. They got some payback after the Fighting Illini beat them by 30 on Jan. 2 without star guard Terrance Shannon Jr. Neither team mounted any big runs in regulation, but Northwestern made a big push in OT. Northwestern knocked off a top-10 team for the second time this season to go with a stunner over then-No. 1 Purdue at home on Dec. 1.

