Buie scores 22, Northwestern rides dominating first half to 65-46 win over Arizona State

PHOENIX (AP) — Boo Buie scored 22 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 16 and Northwestern used a dominating first half to beat Arizona State 65-46 in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series. The matchup between former Duke teammates who are now head coaches turned quickly in the first half. Chris Collins’ Wildcats shook off a shaky start with runs of 13-2 and 16-2 to build a 23-point halftime lead. Northwestern handled Arizona State’s full-court press in the second half well for the most part and went 9 of 22 from the 3-point line to win its second straight since dropping out of the AP Top 25 last week. The Sun Devils have struggled offensively in their ninth season under Bobby Hurley and got off to a rough start with 13 first-half points.

