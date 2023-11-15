Buie scores 21, Barnhizer adds 20 to help Northwestern beat Western Michigan 63-59

By The Associated Press
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, drives as Western Michigan guard Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 21 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Northwestern blew a 12-point second-half lead before the Wildcats beat Western Michigan 63-59. Buie made 7 of 14 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and finished with five assists, two steals and no turnovers in 39 minutes. JaVaughn Hannah hit a jumper, Brandon Muntu made a 3 and Titus Wright scored in the paint to cap a 7-1 for Western Michigan that made it 54-all with 4:18 to play. Buie answered with a 3-pointer 17 seconds later to give the Wildcats the lead for good and followed with a jumper to give Northwestern a five-point lead with 2:56 left. Seth Hubband led Western Michigan with 17 points on 7-of-21 shooting.

