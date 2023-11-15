Buie scores 21, Barnhizer adds 20 to help Northwestern beat Western Michigan 63-59

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 21 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Northwestern blew a 12-point second-half lead before the Wildcats beat Western Michigan 63-59. Buie made 7 of 14 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and finished with five assists, two steals and no turnovers in 39 minutes. JaVaughn Hannah hit a jumper, Brandon Muntu made a 3 and Titus Wright scored in the paint to cap a 7-1 for Western Michigan that made it 54-all with 4:18 to play. Buie answered with a 3-pointer 17 seconds later to give the Wildcats the lead for good and followed with a jumper to give Northwestern a five-point lead with 2:56 left. Seth Hubband led Western Michigan with 17 points on 7-of-21 shooting.

