Buie scores 15, Northwestern finishes off Penn State 68-63

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 15 points, all five Northwestern starters reached double digits in scoring and the Wildcats defeated Penn State 68-63. There were four lead changes and a couple of ties in the first 4 minutes of the second half before a 3-pointer by Buie gave the Wildcats a lead they would not relinquish over the final 15 minutes. A 6-1 run got Penn State within 54-53 near the 4-minute mark, but Ryan Langborg buried a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run for the Wildcats. Northwestern finished off the win with seven made free throws in the final 24 seconds. Nick Kern had 18 points and seven rebounds for Penn State and Ace Baldwin Jr. had 17 points.

