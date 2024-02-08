Buie, Northwestern control Nebraska and secure fourth place in Big Ten

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 22 points and Brooks Barnhizer recorded a double-double and Northwestern beat Nebraska 80-68. Langborg made a 3-pointer following a layup by Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher to give the Wildcats a 25-15 lead with 9:55 before halftime and Northwestern stayed ahead by double figures from there. They led 47-31 at intermission and hit their first 20-plus-point lead on Nick Martinelli’s layup with 9:15 remaining to make it 64-43. Tominaga made a pair of foul shots with 1:11 left to get the Cornhuskers within single digits (75-66), but Northwestern made 5 of 6 from the line final 64 seconds to secure it. Juwan Gary scored 15 points for Nebraska.

