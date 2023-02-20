Buie leads Northwestern over Iowa 80-60 for 5th straight win

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie finished with 23 points and eight assists and Northwestern cruised to a wire-to-wire 80-60 victory over Iowa on Sunday to up its win streak to five.

Buie made 6 of 11 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and all eight of his free throws for the Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten Conference). Ty Berry hit three 3-pointers and scored 16. Brooks Barnhizer came off the bench to score 12 and grab a team-high seven rebounds.

Kris Murray finished with 14 points and five rebounds to pace the Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7). Tony Perkins scored 11 and Filip Rebraca pitched in with 10 points and seven boards.

Buie sank 4 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers, scoring 14 to guide Northwestern to a 37-26 lead at halftime. Murray had nine points at intermission for Iowa, but he missed all four of his 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes made just 2 of 17 from beyond the arc. Robbie Beran had a layup 13 seconds into the game and the Wildcats never trailed.

Murray had a three-point play to pull the Hawkeyes within 47-40 with 13:47 remaining, but they would get no closer. Brooks Barnhizer answered with a 3-pointer and two free throws to spark a 10-2 run and Northwestern cruised from there. Berry scored six straight on a four-point play and two free throws to give the Wildcats their biggest lead 71-47 with 4:52 to go.

Northwestern, which has won eight of its last 10 to move into second place in the Big Ten behind Purdue, entered play with back-to-back wins over the then-No. 1 Boilermakers and No. 14 Indiana.

The Wildcats have five wins over ranked teams this season. Their 20 wins are the most since the 2016-17 season when they won a program-record 24. The Wildcats have won 10 or more Big Ten games for only the fourth time in program history.

Northwestern: The Wildcats travel to play Illinois on Thursday.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes travel to play Wisconsin on Wednesday.

