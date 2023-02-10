Buie helps Northwestern climb standings beating Ohio St.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63. Thornton’s jumper with 10:12 left gave Ohio State its last lead at 47-45. Northwestern then went on a 16-5 run over close to the next eight minutes and held on despite committing five turnovers in the last three-and-a-half minutes. Justice Sueing scored 19 points for Ohio State.

