Buie helps Northwestern climb standings beating Ohio St.

By The Associated Press
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, hoots in front of Ohio State guard Isaac Likekele during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Vernon]

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63. Thornton’s jumper with 10:12 left gave Ohio State its last lead at 47-45. Northwestern then went on a 16-5 run over close to the next eight minutes and held on despite committing five turnovers in the last three-and-a-half minutes. Justice Sueing scored 19 points for Ohio State.

