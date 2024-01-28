Buie climbs scoring list in Northwestern’s 83-59 romp over Ohio State

By The Associated Press
Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) shoots over Ohio State forward Devin Royal (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points to move into third place on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list and the Wildcats breezed to an 83-58 victory over Ohio State. Buie made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten Conference). He added five rebounds and five assists before fouling out. Bruce Thornton scored 18, sinking 11 of 12 at the foul line, to lead the Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6), who have lost 14 conference road games in a row.

