Buie climbs scoring list in Northwestern’s 83-59 romp over Ohio State

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points to move into third place on Northwestern’s all-time scoring list and the Wildcats breezed to an 83-58 victory over Ohio State. Buie made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten Conference). He added five rebounds and five assists before fouling out. Bruce Thornton scored 18, sinking 11 of 12 at the foul line, to lead the Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6), who have lost 14 conference road games in a row.

