Buhai, Lee tied for third-round lead at the LPGA tournament in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai shot a 3-under 69 to move into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA South Korea tournament. Buhai and Minjee Lee, who shot 71, had 12-under totals of 204 on the Seowon Valley Country Club course outside Seoul. Defending champion Lydia Ko, a South Korean-born New Zealander, shot 69 and was a stroke behind and tied for third with American Alison Lee, who shot 67. Celine Boutier, who won the Scottish Open and the LPGA major Evian Championship back to back in August, had the lead on the back nine briefly but bogeys on 17 and 18 left her with a 68 and she she was tied for fifth with American Lauren Coughlin (67), two strokes behind the leaders.

