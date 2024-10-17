Buhai, Green and Shin lead in South Korea after 8-under 64s in first round

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, Hannah Green of Australia, and Jenny Shin of South Korea have each shot 8-under 64s to top the leaderboard after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Paju. The field is loaded with eight of the LPGA Tour’s top 10 players. It also includes 17 of the 18 winners this season on the tour. About the only key player missing at the start on Thursday was American Kelly Korda. She withdrew with a neck injury.

