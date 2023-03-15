Bufkin, Baker lead Michigan past Toledo 90-80 in NIT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kobe Bufkin scored 23 points, Joey Baker added 21 and Michigan beat Toledo 90-80 in the first round of the NIT. Bufkin sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wolverines (18-15), who will advance to play Vanderbilt in a second-round match-up. Bufkin added eight rebounds and five assists. Baker hit 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Hunter Dickinson pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Dug McDaniel finished with 16 points and eight assists. Setric Millner Jr. led the Rockets (27-8) with 19 points.

