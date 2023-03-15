Buffen scores 26, UAB tops Southern Miss 88-60 in NIT opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help UAB beat Southern Miss 88-60 in the opening round of the NIT. UAB moves on to face the winner of the Clemson-Morehead State game. UAB took the first double-digit lead of the game with 4:04 remaining in the first half following an 18-4 run to make it 37-26. But Southern Miss closed on a 12-4 run to get within 41-38 at the break. Southern Miss scored the opening six points of the second half for its first lead since 22-21 midway through the first. But Buffen scored six straight points to begin a 14-0 run that put UAB ahead by double figures for good.

