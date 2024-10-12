Buffalo tops Toledo 30-15, moves to 3-0 at home for first time in three seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for three touchdowns and Al-Jay Henderson ran for 142 yards and Buffalo dominated Toledo in a 30-15 win. Victor Snow ran it in from the 2 to end an eight-play, 81-yard drive to put Buffalo up 7-0 for the only score of the first half. The Bulls came out of intermission and made it a two-score lead when Ogbonna completed a two-yard touchdown to Jake Orlando. Toledo got on the board on its next drive when John Alan Richter threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jerjuan Newton. Richeter threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.