Buffalo Sabres promote minor-league coach Seth Appert as assistant under Lindy Ruff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres promoted minor league head coach Seth Appert to serve as an assistant on newly hired Lindy Ruff’s staff. Appert’s promotion comes three days after the Rochester Americans were eliminated from the second round of the American Hockey League playoffs. Appert went 123-94-22-10 in four seasons with the Amerks, where his experience in developing the team’s young core of players will help familiarize the incoming Ruff to Buffalo’s roster. The Sabres are in the midst of an NHL-record 13-season playoff drought, and in transition with Ruff returning to Buffalo for a second coaching stint after Don Granato was fired last month.

