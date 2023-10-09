Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s emergence as a team leader and one of the NHL’s top offensive blue-line threats last season earned him an eight-year, $88 million contract extension. With much of the negotiations conducted over the summer, the deal was finally completed as the Sabres prepare to open the regular season hosting the New York Rangers on Thursday. The 23-year-old Dahlin becomes the Sabres highest-paid player in terms of annual salary, and has one season left on a three-year $18 million contract. The timing of the signing removes any distraction from contract talks lingering into the season.

