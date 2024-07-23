Buffalo Sabres avert arbitration by agreeing to sign forward Beck Malenstyn to a 2-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres averted salary arbitration by agreeing to sign newly acquired forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $2.7 million contract. The 26-year-old Malenstyn was a restricted free agent and had opted for salary arbitration earlier this month. The Sabres acquired the hard-hitting left winger in a trade with the Washington Capitals during the second day of the NHL draft in Las Vegas last month. Malenstyn is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He is being counted upon to add a physical presence to what is expected to be a fully retooled fourth line.

