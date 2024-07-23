Buffalo Sabres avert arbitration by agreeing to sign forward Beck Malenstyn to a 2-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Beck Malenstyn (47) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. The Buffalo Sabres and theCapitals got a head start on Day Two of the NHL draft by making a trade before any selections were made. The Sabres got fourth-line winger Beck Malenstyn from the Capitals for the 43rd pick. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres averted salary arbitration by agreeing to sign newly acquired forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $2.7 million contract. The 26-year-old Malenstyn was a restricted free agent and had opted for salary arbitration earlier this month. The Sabres acquired the hard-hitting left winger in a trade with the Washington Capitals during the second day of the NHL draft in Las Vegas last month. Malenstyn is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He is being counted upon to add a physical presence to what is expected to be a fully retooled fourth line.

