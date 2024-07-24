Buffalo Sabres agree to sign goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a 5-year, $23.75 million contract

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen went from being the Buffalo Sabres’ third-string goalie at the beginning of last season to their potential long-term answer in net after agreeing to a five-year, $23.75 million contract. The deal comes as the restricted free agent was scheduled to have his contract determined in arbitration in the next two weeks. For the 25-year-old from Finland, the contract provides long-term security for a player whose future was uncertain in Buffalo over the past two years. For the Sabres, the signing has the potential of filling what’s been an unsettled position since trading Ryan Miller to St. Louis during the 2013-14 season.

