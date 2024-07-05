Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. The Sabres got McLeod and minor leaguer Tyler Tullio from the Western Conference champions for 20-year-old center Matthew Savoie. McLeod had four goals in 24 playoff games on Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. Savoie was the ninth pick in the 2022 draft and made his NHL debut in November. In other moves around the league, the Seattle Kraken agreed to terms with restricted free agent Eeli Tolvanen on a two-year contract worth $6.95 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.