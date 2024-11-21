Buffalo leads from start to finish as Ogbonna paces Bulls’ 37-20 win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, JJ Jenkins had a 90-yard touchdown reception and Buffalo beat Eastern Michigan 37-20. The Eagles drew within 23-20 with 8:54 remaining when Cole Snyder threw a 78-yard touchdown to Markus Allen as part of a two-play, 90-yard drive that lasted 33 seconds. After the ensuing kickoff for a touchback, on the first play of the drive, Ogbonna threw a 75-yard touchdown to Al-Jay Henderson to extend the lead to 30-20. Cole Snyder threw for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles.

