Buffalo hires Villanova assistant Halcovage as coach

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Longtime Villanova assistant George Halcovage is taking over the Buffalo men’s basketball program Halcovage broke into coaching as a graduate assistant on Jay Wright’s staff at Villanova in 2008 before working his way up to associate head coach in Wright’s final season in 2021-22. The Wildcats won national championships in 2016 and 2018 and seven Big East regular season titles. He replaces Jim Whitesell, who in four seasons failed to sustain the Bulls’ success as a Mid-American Conference power established by his immediate predecessors Nate Oats and Bobby Hurley.

