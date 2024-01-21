Buffalo hires South Carolina special teams coordinator, former MAC coach Pete Lembo to lead Bulls

BUFFALO (AP) — Buffalo has hired South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, who has 15 years of experience as a college head coach, to lead the Bulls. Lembo replaces Maurice Linguist, who stepped down last week after three years leading the Bulls to become an assistant coach at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer. Lembo has experience in the Mid-American Conference, going 33-29 in five seasons as head coach at Ball State from 2011 to 2015. He also has served as head coach Elon and Lehigh.

