Buffalo fires men’s basketball coach Jim Whitesell

Jim Whitesell is out as the University at Buffalo men’s basketball coach after his first losing season in four years on the job. Athletic director Mark Alnutt says the school felt it was necessary to make the change. Whitesell was under contract through the 2024-25 season and is due to receive a $500,000 buyout under the conditions of his deal for being fired before April 5. The move came two days after the sixth-seeded Bulls finished the season 15-17 after being routed 101-77 by third-seeded Akron in the quarterfinal round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

