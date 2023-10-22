Buffalo defeats Kent State 24-6, holds onto share of MAC East lead

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Cole Snyder’s short first-quarter touchdown pass to Andrew Schnackenberg gave Buffalo the lead and the Bulls’ defense made it stand up in a 24-6 win over Kent State. The win keeps the Bulls in a first-place tie with Miami (Ohio) and Ohio atop the Mid-American Conference East and keeps the Golden Flashes winless in conference play.

