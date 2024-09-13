Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard out indefinitely with pectoral injury

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs past Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) and Bills defensive tackle Austin Johnson, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is out indefinitely after hurting a pectoral muscle, with coach Sean McDermott not ruling out placing the starter on the short-term injured reserve list. McDermott said the team is still having internal discussions on whether to place Bernard on IR, and making him eligible to return after missing a minimum four games. Bernard didn’t return after being hurt while making a tackle in the first quarter a 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. His injury leaves Buffalo without its two starting linebackers, with Matt Milano out until at least December with a torn left biceps.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.