Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard out indefinitely with pectoral injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is out indefinitely after hurting a pectoral muscle, with coach Sean McDermott not ruling out placing the starter on the short-term injured reserve list. McDermott said the team is still having internal discussions on whether to place Bernard on IR, and making him eligible to return after missing a minimum four games. Bernard didn’t return after being hurt while making a tackle in the first quarter a 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. His injury leaves Buffalo without its two starting linebackers, with Matt Milano out until at least December with a torn left biceps.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.