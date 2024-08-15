Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano out indefinitely with torn left bicep
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that linebacker Matt Milano is out indefinitely and will miss at least the first few months of the season with a torn left bicep in what becomes the starter’s latest setback after missing a majority of last season with a broken leg.
McDermott provided the update as the Bills prepared to hold a joint practice with the Steelers, two days before the teams play a preseason game at Pittsburgh. Milano is scheduled to have surgery and, barring complications, has a chance to return by December.
Milano was hurt early in practice during a tackling drill on Tuesday, and spent the rest of the session watching from the sideline after being examined by trainers.
“It’s an unfortunate situation and he’s a strong young man,” McDermott said. “He’s resilient and we’ve got to be resilient, and we’ve got to move forward to work on solutions.”
The setback comes as the 30-year-old Milano was being eased back after a complicated injury in breaking his right leg that forced him to miss the final 12 games of last season. He was cleared for practice for Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June and had been practicing fully through camp, while being held out of Buffalo’s preseason-opening 33-6 loss to Chicago last week.
The 2022 All-Pro has been a key cog in the middle of Buffalo’s defense since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Boston College. Though relatively undersized at 6 feet and 223 pounds, the 29-year-old’s sideline-to-sideline speed and hard-hitting ability has led to him being a three-down player since his rookie season.
Milano’s injury further exposes the Bills’ lack of experience on defense following an offseason of salary cap-forced turnover, which led to the breakup of the team’s veteran secondary. Milano’s primary backups are second-year player Dorian Williams and rookie fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio.
The only backup linebacker on Buffalo’s roster with more than two years of NFL experience is Nicholas Morrow, who has missed a large portion of training camp with an ankle injury.
