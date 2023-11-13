Buffalo Bills starting LB Terrel Bernard cleared to play against Denver Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is active to play against the Denver Broncos on Monday night after being listed as questionable because of a concussion. Bernard was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol after being hurt in a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 5. That’s good news for the Bills, who had already ruled out starting safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and starting cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) on a defense already missing three key starters.

