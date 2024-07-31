Buffalo Bills sign safety Terrell Burgess to shore up injury-depleted position

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shored up an injury-depleted position by signing safety Terrell Burgess to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old Burgess has four seasons of NFL experience after spending last year appearing in 12 games, including one start, with the Washington Commanders. His signing comes a day after rookie safety Cole Bishop sustained an undisclosed injury and did not return to practice. Burgess’ signing marked the second straight day Buffalo has added a safety. Kareem Jackson, a 14-year veteran, joined the Bills on Tuesday in a move that followed the team announcing safety Mike Edwards will miss several weeks with a right hamstring injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.