Buffalo Bills sign safety Terrell Burgess to shore up injury-depleted position

By The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) walks on the field prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Buffalo Bills shored up an injury depleted and offseason retooled position by signing Burgess to a one-year contract, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Ainsworth]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shored up an injury-depleted position by signing safety Terrell Burgess to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old Burgess has four seasons of NFL experience after spending last year appearing in 12 games, including one start, with the Washington Commanders. His signing comes a day after rookie safety Cole Bishop sustained an undisclosed injury and did not return to practice. Burgess’ signing marked the second straight day Buffalo has added a safety. Kareem Jackson, a 14-year veteran, joined the Bills on Tuesday in a move that followed the team announcing safety Mike Edwards will miss several weeks with a right hamstring injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.