Buffalo Bills sign running back Leonard Fournette to their practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills replenished their running back depth by signing Leonard Fournette to their practice squad. A six-year NFL veteran, Fournette has been out of football since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. The 28-year-old fills a spot left open when the Bills signed running back Ty Johnson to their active roster after Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve 10 days ago. Fournette is a rugged-running player with dual-threat abilities as a receiver. He has yet to play to the expectations that led to Jacksonville selecting Fournette with the fourth pick in the 2017 draft. Buffalo has been off since beating Tampa Bay on Thursday night and plays at Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.