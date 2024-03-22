Buffalo Bills shore up interior offensive line depth by signing Will Clapp to 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers center Will Clapp (76) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Buffalo Bills shored up their interior offensive line depth by signing free agent Will Clapp to a one-year contract on Friday., March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shored up their interior offensive line depth by signing free agent Will Clapp to a one-year contract. Clapp has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started a career-best 11 games at center last year before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in mid-December. The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons with New Orleans and has 21 starts in 65 career NFL games. Clapp’s addition provides experienced depth to a line that’s in transition after the Bills released starting center Mitch Morse in a salary cap-saving move two weeks ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.