Buffalo Bills shore up interior offensive line depth by signing Will Clapp to 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shored up their interior offensive line depth by signing free agent Will Clapp to a one-year contract. Clapp has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started a career-best 11 games at center last year before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in mid-December. The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons with New Orleans and has 21 starts in 65 career NFL games. Clapp’s addition provides experienced depth to a line that’s in transition after the Bills released starting center Mitch Morse in a salary cap-saving move two weeks ago.

