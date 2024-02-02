Buffalo Bills select Al Holcomb as linebackers coach and Marcus West as defensive line coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have selected Al Holcomb as their linebackers coach and Marcus West as their defensive line coach. Both coaches are members of Buffalo’s staff in other roles. Holcomb was a senior defensive assistant for the Bills this season. West joined the Bills in 2022 as an assistant defensive line coach. These moves follow Tuesday’s announcement that Bobby Babich would take over as the Bills’ defensive coordinator. Babich had been the Bills’ linebackers coach this season. Eric Washington coached the Bills’ defensive line this season but has since left to become the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.

