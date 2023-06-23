Buffalo Bills reward success of GM Beane and coach McDermott with 2-year contract extensions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills locked up their brain trust tandem of general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season by signing the duo to two-year contract extensions. The timing of the deals represents a reward while also emphasizing the long-term faith of co-owner Terry Pegula. The 46-year-old Beane and 49-year-old McDermott have transformed what had been a floundering franchise upon their arrival in 2017 into a consistent playoff contender. In that time, the now three-time defending AFC East champion Bills have gone from enduring a 17-year playoff drought to qualifying for the postseason in five of the past six years.

