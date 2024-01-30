Buffalo Bills promote Bobby Babich to take over as defensive coordinator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to take over as the team’s defensive coordinator. Babich fills a role left vacant last season after the team said Leslie Frazier elected to take the year off to pursue a potential head coaching job. The hiring of a coordinator is also an indication that head coach Sean McDermott will relinquish the defensive play-calling duties in Frazier’s absence. The move comes after assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington left Buffalo after being hired as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator last weekend. Babich has been on the Bills staff since 2017, when McDermott was hired as coach.

