Buffalo Bills inform running back Nyheim Hines he’ll be released this week, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have informed running back Nyheim Hines that they will be releasing him this week as part of a salary cap- cutting move in advance of the NFL’s free agency period, a person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private. ESPN.com first reported the pending decision. Though the Bills have held open the door to re-signing Hines, there’s no guarantee the player will return once free agency officially opens on March 13. Hines was entering the final year of his contract, and missed last season because of a knee injury sustained in a jet ski accident last summer.

