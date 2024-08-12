Buffalo Bills in market for QB depth with 3rd-stringer Shane Buechele sidelined by neck injury

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) runs during the second half of an preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are in the market for quarterback depth after coach Sean McDermott announced third-stringer Shane Buechele is out indefinitely with a neck injury. McDermott did not reveal the nature of the injury in saying Buechele played through it after being hurt in Buffalo’s preseason-opening 33-6 loss to Chicago on Saturday. Buechele finished the game after entering midway through the third quarter and went 6 of 10 for 53 yards, with an interception returned for a touchdown. He was sacked six times and also had three carries for 22 yards. McDermott says he and general manager Brandon Beane are discussing options to sign a third quarterback in the coming days.

