Buffalo Bills in market for QB depth with 3rd-stringer Shane Buechele sidelined by neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are in the market for quarterback depth after coach Sean McDermott announced third-stringer Shane Buechele is out indefinitely with a neck injury. McDermott did not reveal the nature of the injury in saying Buechele played through it after being hurt in Buffalo’s preseason-opening 33-6 loss to Chicago on Saturday. Buechele finished the game after entering midway through the third quarter and went 6 of 10 for 53 yards, with an interception returned for a touchdown. He was sacked six times and also had three carries for 22 yards. McDermott says he and general manager Brandon Beane are discussing options to sign a third quarterback in the coming days.

