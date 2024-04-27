Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane shows patience in addressing his team’s needs in the NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane showed patience in addressing key needs in the NFL draft for a team that has undergone major changes this offseason. Beane traded back twice and still filled the team’s most significant roster holes with his first three selections. Receiver Keon Coleman fills a spot after Buffalo traded Stefon Diggs to Houston. Safety Cole Bishop enters a secondary that’s losing its starting tandem. And the Bills used their third selection to draft DeWayne Carter and add depth at defensive tackle.

