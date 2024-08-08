Buffalo Bills focus on replacing Stefon Diggs’ production with diverse committee of receivers

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs is gone, but not forgotten, and maybe not singularly replaceable in Buffalo. The Bills are counting on a diverse committee of receivers to replace Diggs’ production after trading their top offensive threat to Houston in April. Coordinator Joe Brady plans to have everyone involved in a retooled group of receivers that features various elements of size, speed and versatility. The newcomers include Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Marques Valdes-Scantling and rookie Keon Coleman. Quarterback Josh Allen says it’s hard not to miss Diggs’ reliability and the energy he brought to the field, before adding he’s impressed by the work the receivers have put in during training camp.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.