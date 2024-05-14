Buffalo Bills continue offseason stockpile of receivers with signing of Marquez Valdes-Scantling

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed yet another receiver to reshape a position group that lost two starters, including Stefon Diggs. The Bills announced the signing of sixth-year player Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract a day after he visited the team for a workout. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion after spending the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and spent his first four NFL seasons with Green Bay. Valdes-Scantling joins a crowded receiver group of free agents and castoffs the Bills have brought in this offseason to offset the loss of Diggs, who was traded to Houston last month, and the free-agent departure of No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis.

