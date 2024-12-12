Buffalo Bills cancel practice and hold meetings virtually amid more than 2 feet of snow

By The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gestures toward fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually. The Bills (10-3) posted pictures on X of their home stadium buried in snow, with its blue seats barely visible in most places. Buffalo plays at Detroit (12-1) on Sunday afternoon, one of two games involving division-leading teams. Pittsburgh (10-3) also plays at Philadelphia (11-2). According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the nearby vicinity of Orchard Park — where the Bills practice and play — received 30 inches of snow through Thursday morning.

